Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 894 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31.

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.67. 1,162,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.