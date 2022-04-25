Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$208.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$208.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching C$178.86. 147,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.55. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$156.61 and a twelve month high of C$190.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.