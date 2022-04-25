Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 174,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,717. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
