Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 174,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,717. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

