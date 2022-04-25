Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 76191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

