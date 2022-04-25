Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $115.85. 285,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,840. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

