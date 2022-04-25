International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Decreased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 741,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

