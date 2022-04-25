International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Lifted by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after buying an additional 1,506,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $21,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

