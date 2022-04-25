Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $15.80

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and $183.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $15.80 or 0.00040071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,523,282 coins and its circulating supply is 225,151,809 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.