Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $27.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 5,308,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,368. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

