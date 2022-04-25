Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,229,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,573,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average of $368.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

