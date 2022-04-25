Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $29,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.23. The stock had a trading volume of 95,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

