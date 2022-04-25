iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 132,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 86,553 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. 2,115,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,714,051. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

