iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.61

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.61 and last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 112518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period.
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
