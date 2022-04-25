iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.20

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 42301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

