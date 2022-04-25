iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,982,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,643,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

