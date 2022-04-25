iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

