iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $541,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,202,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.87. The company had a trading volume of 112,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.