iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 360,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

