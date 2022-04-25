iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $165.43

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.43 and last traded at $166.39, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 539,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

