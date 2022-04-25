Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 876 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. 14,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,905. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.