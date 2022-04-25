Islay Capital Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,640,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,771,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.39. 7,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

