Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. 30,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,292. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

