Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN traded up $4.44 on Monday, reaching $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

