Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $12.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.80. 14,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.71.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

