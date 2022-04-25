ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.17

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.17 and last traded at $71.12, with a volume of 2006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Several research analysts have commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Get ITT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.