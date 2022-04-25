Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.54. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 18 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 11,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

