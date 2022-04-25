Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.54. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 18 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 11,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
