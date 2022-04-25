JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JCDecaux from €27.50 ($29.57) to €22.70 ($24.41) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$21.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

