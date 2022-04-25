Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.24. 159,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,380,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,672,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

