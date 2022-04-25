John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 254,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 404,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.
John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)
