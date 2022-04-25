Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 415104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on JTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($43.22) to GBX 3,724 ($47.46) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

