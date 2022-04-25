Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stake Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Katapult worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $950,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 2,656.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

KPLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 8,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,988. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

