Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $936,207.11

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $936,207.11 and $1.10 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

