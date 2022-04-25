Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.12

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 8618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Kemper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.