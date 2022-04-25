KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). KemPharm posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

Several analysts have commented on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the third quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 540.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 92,783 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

