Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 20,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 344,153 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

