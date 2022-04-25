Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

KRG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 774,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,365. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -258.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

