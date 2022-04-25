Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

KSS stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

