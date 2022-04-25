KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.13

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 81086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

