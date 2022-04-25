Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kornit Digital by 123.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kornit Digital by 33.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

