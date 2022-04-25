Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Financial Survey

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) and Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A -37.66% -27.12% Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A -94.27% 2.42%

This table compares Latch and Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latch $41.36 million 11.84 -$166.32 million N/A N/A Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A $6.69 million N/A N/A

Crown Proptech Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Latch and Crown Proptech Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 1 6 4 0 2.27 Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Latch presently has a consensus price target of $9.14, suggesting a potential upside of 166.56%. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc. operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications. The company also offers hardware devices that include M, C, and R series door-mounted access control products; Latch Intercom, which integrates into the Latch core access systems and allows audio and video calls for remote unlocking; Latch Camera, a dome camera; Latch Hub, a connectivity solution that enables smart access, smart home, and sensor devices at various buildings; and Latch Leak Detector, a solution to enable leak prevention, detection, and resolution for building owners and residents. In addition, it provides NFC unlock on Android that allows the user to unlock their door without even opening their phone; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; and LatchID, an identification system. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

