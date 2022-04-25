Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$46.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.