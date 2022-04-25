Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60.
Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)
Read More
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.