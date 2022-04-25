Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 55997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Dean Guebert acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

