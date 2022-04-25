Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 55997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 12.73.
Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.