Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,918. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lennar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.