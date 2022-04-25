Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 834629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

LGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at C$598,687.04.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.