LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $494,302.44 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.