Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$85.00. The company traded as low as C$49.15 and last traded at C$49.62, with a volume of 51969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.39.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNR. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Linamar alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,004 shares of company stock valued at $112,093.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.5600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.