Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,477,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.