Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.22

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 463893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.62 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.