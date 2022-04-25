Litentry Market Cap Hits $43.87 Million (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003239 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00104515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,868,771 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

